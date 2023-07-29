Gayeshwar released after hours in detention

Police detained BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy from Jatrabari. He was released few hours later. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has been released hours after he was detained from Jatrabari area in the capital.

"Gayeshwar Chandra Roy is being taken home in a police vehicle from the DB office," said Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He said BNP leaders and activists engaged in a confrontation with the police, throwing bricks and stones during the incident.

"As the police were in pursuit, BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy fell on the ground. Subsequently, the police provided assistance by transporting him in a car to the DB office, where he was ensured safety and protection," the DB chief added.

I was beaten up severely: Gayeshwar

Speaking to media at BNP's Nayapaltan office after the DB police dropped him there, Gayeshwar said, "I was beaten up severely during the clash. I got a severe injury in my head and was bleeding profusely."

Following the incident, Gayeshwar said police took him to Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital for treatment.

"I was taken to the DB office, and from there, they dropped me at the [party] office," he added.

When inquired about his current physical condition, Gayeshwar stated that it will take time for him to recover from the injury. "Now, I need to be provided with saline treatment."

Earlier today, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, who was injured during a police charge, was detained from Jatrabari.

In a video clip obtained from the spot, it was seen that detective branch officials in civil dress and police charged Gayeshwar with sticks. At one point, he fell over.

Later, Gayeshwar was taken to the detective branch office, multiple DMP officials confirmed.

