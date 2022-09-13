Gayeshwar owes Tk1.7 lakh gas bill, Titas snaps line

UNB
13 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:32 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Titas Gas Company has disconnected the gas connection to the Rayerbazar residence of BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy due to his outstanding bills with the company.

According to Titas Gas authorities, the gas connection was snapped during a drive against the bill defaulters.

Confirming the report, Titas Gas Managing Director Harunur Rashid Mollah said that the gas connection was disconnected due to the outstanding bill of about Tk170,000, over about 30 months unpaid.

Titas Gas officials said the house on Rayerbazar's Sher-e-Bangla Road, belonging to Gayeshwar Roy, has seven double burner stoves.

He last paid the bill in January 2020. Since then, the BNP leader has not paid his bill for the last 30 months till July this year.

His total outstanding bill stands at Tk170,368.

Titas MD Harunur Rashid Mollah said the connection will be restored if the outstanding amount is paid along with the penalty.

According to Titas sources, the company ran a special drive through its 30 teams across the city to disconnect illegal connections and also the connections of bill defaulters.

A total of 133 connections were disconnected while Tk26.97 lakh in dues were collected immediately.

