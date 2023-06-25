Gayeshwar dismisses talk of BNP making list of police as rumour

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Sunday said the media reports on the party preparing a list of the members of the police who have been involved in misdeeds are simply rumours.

"The government is spreading rumours at different times to unite the police and administration in its favour. For example, there is a rumour that we (BNP) are making a list of the police," he said

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said there is no justification for their party to prepare such a list. "If the Awami League government quits power, the police members will say who among them indulged in misdeeds," he said.

He said the rumour of making the list of police is being spread to motivate all the police members to try to keep the current government in power.

Feni District Jatiyatabadi Forum in Dhaka organised the rally in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan central office demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and its Dhaka south city unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam Mojnu.

Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, also said around 98 percent of the police members are good. "Difference countries have a list of those who are bad apples in the police and this number can be around 50."

He also said no country will give shelter to police officers who have been indulging in misdeeds and unlawful activities.

The BNP leader warned the opposition leaders and activists that the government may try to thwart the ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy by circulating misleading information through the media and social media.

He said the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US did not yield any positive outcome in favour of the Awami League government.

Gayeshwar said the Awami League government had an expectation that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would manage the USA to keep the Awami League in power. "But would Modi, who has his own problems, protect his throne, or Sheikh Hasina's throne?"

He urged the BNP leaders and activists to get ready to intensify their party's ongoing movement to force the government to quit by accepting their demand for holding the next election under a non-party neutral administration.

BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo and Dhaka south city unit Convenor Abdus Salam, among others, addressed the rally.