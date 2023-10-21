'Gayebi mamla' does not exist: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday refuted the existence of 'gayebi mamla' asserting that a case is filed only when there is an occurrence.

"Police do not consider party affiliation when filing a case against an offender," he commented in response to a question from reporters at Raipur Upazila Parishad in Lakshmipur today.

The minister flew to Lakshmipur to attend a "development rally" organized by the district Awami League at the premises of Lakshmipur LM Pilot High School.

Speaking to reporters, the home minister said, "The BNP is an alienated party. In 2014-15, they committed acts of arson and terror in the country, burning people. The party is now threatening again to bring down the government through agitation. But people have turned away from them."

The home minister is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest at the event presided over by District Awami League President Golam Farooq at the Raipur Merchants Academy ground in the city.

Member of Parliament Nooruddin Chowdhury is scheduled to speak as the keynote speaker. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will inaugurate the Art School and visit the Puja mandap.