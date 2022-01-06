Gano Front demands election time govt, female members in the EC

Politics

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 09:51 pm

Gano Front leaders placed a 14-point charter of demands before President Abdul Hamid to hold the upcoming national elections in the country in a free and fair manner.

Their demands include formation of an election-time government, clear declaration in the election law on zero interference of the government in the election, and formation of a nine-member election commission with three female members.

A seven-member delegation met the president Thursday at Bangabhaban in the city to discuss the election commission formation. 

Party chairman Zakir Hossain said that boycotting the election dialogue would not bring any solution.

An election time government should be formed in combination with those parties who ruled after the independence under the leadership of the PM.

The president has been holding talks with the registered political parties, starting from 20 December last, before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners.

The tenure of the current EC will end on 14 February this year and the new one, according to the constitution, will have to be appointed before that date. The new commission will hold the next general election in December 2023 or early 2024.  

