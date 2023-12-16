Ganatantri Party requests EC to uphold candidacy of its eligible candidates

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 05:50 pm

Ganatantri Party requests EC to uphold candidacy of its eligible candidates

On 12 December, the Election Commission instructed returning officers to annul the nominations of all Ganatantri Party candidates due to internal conflicts.

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Ganatantri Party requests EC to uphold candidacy of its eligible candidates

A faction within the Ganatantri Party urged the Election Commission to uphold the candidacy of its valid candidates, whose nominations were canceled amid internal disputes within the party.

Dr Shahadat Hossain, the president of a faction within the party, submitted a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Saturday, appealing for the commission to allocate voting symbols to its eligible candidates.

On 12 December, the Election Commission instructed returning officers to annul the nominations of all Ganatantri Party candidates due to internal conflicts. The commission provided a 15-day window for the party to appeal for a hearing.

The party fielded 12 candidates for the 7 January election,

Dr Shahadat stated in the letter, "We seek a hearing in accordance with the Election Commission's directive. Since the distribution of election symbols will be over within the commission's stipulated timeframe for the hearing, we kindly request permission for our valid candidates to participate in the upcoming election."

