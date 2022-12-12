Ganatantra Mancha unveils 14-point for simultaneous anti-govt movement

Ganatantra Mancha, a political platform of seven opposition parties, on Monday announced a 14-point demand for waging a simultaneous movement with BNP to oust the current Awami League government and bring a qualitative change in the governance system.



Mahmudur Rahman Manna, a top leader of the platform and the president of Nagorik Oikya, unveiled the 14-point demands at a press conference at the Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad office in the city's Topkhana Road area.



He said the Ganatantra Mancha leaders will go to BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday to witness the devastation caused by the police operation on 7 December.



Besides, a liaison committee will be formed very soon to initiate the simultaneous movement with the party.



Earlier on Saturday, BNP standing committee leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain placed a 10-point demand from the party's rally in the capital to start the simultaneous movement on 24 December through a mass processions programme.



"We want a qualitative change in the (governance system of the) state. That is why we are placing the 14 points. We've also given BNP our points and we'll discuss those points," Manna said.



As per the current constitution, the Nagorik Oikya leader said the prime minister is more powerful than a Mughal Emperor as she can do whatever she wants. It can't continue and the constitution must be amended."



"In order to establish the basic democratic rights of the people as a whole and to ensure their economic prosperity, we think that there should be substantial reforms in the administration, laws, and constitution of the country," he observed.



The 14-point demand includes the dissolution of parliament, resignation of the government, formation of a neutral polls-time interim government for a free, fair, and credible national election, reconstitution of the election commission, stopping the use of excessive money in the election and nomination trade, amending the RPO, bringing change in administration, using ballot papers instead of EVMs and annulling the use of party symbol in the local government polls.



Besides, steps should be taken for establishing a balance of power between parliament, appointing the ombudsman, establishing a constitutional court, reforming article 70 of the constitution, introducing a proportional electoral system and bicameral parliament system along with direct elections, and establishing a rational balance of powers between the Prime Minister and the President.



The other demands of the Ganatantra Mancha are release of all political prisoners, including BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, ensuring no barrier to political activities and meetings and rallies, scrapping all black laws including the Digital Security Act-2018 and the Special Power Act 1974 and ending harassment of the workers in the name of Industrial Police.



The 14 points have many similarities with the BNP's 10 points as the Ganatantra Mancha added some points to the BNP's demands.