Game to be held against evil politics of BNP: Quader tells JS

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said now the game will run on against terrorism, arson attack, looting and evil politics of BNP caused immense sufferings of several crores people of the country.

"Game will run on against those who had created anarchy in the country during their regime and now they are being involved in evil politics," he said.

Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, said this while replying to an allegation raised by BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3 on country-wide transport strike at the Jatiya Sangsad here.

Speaking about implementation of huge development projects during the incumbent government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, "The government has implemented scores of development projects during its tenure. But what has been happened during the BNP regime? Nothing ...... only zero, he said."

Padma Bridge has been completed while metro-rail and elevated express are underway and Kornophuly tunnel is ready to open during the tenure of the present government, he said, adding that underpass, overpass and flyover have also been constructed throughout the country. "So what more do you want?" he posed a question to the BNP leaders.

Replying to another question of Harunur Rashid about people's suffering due to nation-wide transport strike, Quader said the government is not responsible for the strike as BNP leader is holding key position in transport sector.

"Why the minister will give the answer ...you ask to your party leader ---Shimul Biswas, who is a senior vice-president of Bangladesh Transport Workers Federation. Why did BNP leader Shimul Biswas not give a statement on transport strike?" the minister said.