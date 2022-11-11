The game is on against BNP: Obaidul Quader 

Asking BNP to be prepared, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that a game will be played against their (BNP) misrule and arson terror.

"There will be a game against BNP, their corruption, misrule, looting, and the arson terror. The game will be against vote theft. Get ready," he said addressing party activists at the grand rally of Jubo League held Friday (11 October).

Criticising BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's remark that the government is taking loans from IMF to embezzle, Quader said, "The IMF gave a loan of $4.5 billion. They know that the government of Sheikh Hasina will repay it on time."

He also claimed that BNP will "gobble up" foreign loans, democracy and election after coming to power.

Aamir Hossain Amu, member of Awami League's advisory council, said that the BNP is holding rallies in some districts and day dreaming that the government will fall if it is pushed slgihtly.

"Awami League was not born from the mouth of a gun barrel. You are living in fool's heaven," he said addressing the BNP.

We will give a united response to all the conspiracies, he added

Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Awami League presidum committee member, said that by killing Bangabandhu, Zia, Mushtaq, Rashid wanted to create a state based on the ideology of ​​Pakistan.

"BNP is not a political party but a Pakistani agent. So they keep plotting," he said.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, another presidium member, said, Jubo League fought against Ziaur Rahman's misrule and Ershad's tyranny. "Jubo League leader Noor Hossain was gunned down. They (Jubo League activists), stood against and resisted misrule of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman."

Addressing Sheikh Hasina, he said, the youth of Bangladesh is waiting for her guidance.

Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said that Bangladesh will not lose its way as long as it is in the hands of Sheikh Hasina.

On Friday, around 2:30pm, the mass gathering on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League was inaugurated with the national anthem.

Earlier, Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on the stage constructed on the east side of Suhrawardy Udyan Lake at 2:35pm.

She also inaugurated the year-long program of Jubo League on the occasion of golden jubilee by blowing balloons.

After the cultural program at 3:30 pm, the rally started with one minute silence in memory of the martyrs.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium member Sheikh Salim, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and national leaders of the organization were present in the grand meeting.

Earlier, the leaders and activists of the party are gathering in Suhrawardy Udyan in multiple processions wearing colorful t-shirts, caps and carrying festoons.