Gaibandha AL: Body to probe Jamaat intrusion in local committee

Politics

UNB
04 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Gaibandha AL: Body to probe Jamaat intrusion in local committee

UNB
04 May, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 08:23 pm
Gaibandha AL: Body to probe Jamaat intrusion in local committee

In response to allegation over "intrusion" of a Jamaat sympathizer's son into Palashbari upazila unit Awami League, a five-member inquiry committee has been formed, said a party source on Wednesday.

Gaibandha district unit Awami League has formed the committee headed by advocate Sultan Ali Mondol that is expected to submit the report soon, extending time due to Eid.

The controversy erupted over Mohibul Hasan Mukit's inclusion as the organising secretary of Palsahbari upazila unit committee, a section of senior leaders from the same unit raised the issue over "long coveted nexus Mukit's parents nurtured with Jamaat".

A written complaint was submitted by the former cultural secretary of the upazila unit of Awami League Md Aminul Islam with the central party office claiming that Mukit is the son of the former acting ameer of Gaibandha.

"Before Eid we already visited palashbari, spoke to senior local party activists, leaders over his (Mukit's) father's Jamaat link" said Sultan Ali Mondol.

The connection of Mukit's parents - both father and mother - with Jamaat dated back to pre-Liberation era, said Saifullah Rahman Tota Chowdhury.

Bangladesh

Gaibandha Awami League / Jamaat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

13h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

2h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

2h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

2h | Videos
Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval