Gaibandha AL: Body to probe Jamaat intrusion in local committee

In response to allegation over "intrusion" of a Jamaat sympathizer's son into Palashbari upazila unit Awami League, a five-member inquiry committee has been formed, said a party source on Wednesday.

Gaibandha district unit Awami League has formed the committee headed by advocate Sultan Ali Mondol that is expected to submit the report soon, extending time due to Eid.

The controversy erupted over Mohibul Hasan Mukit's inclusion as the organising secretary of Palsahbari upazila unit committee, a section of senior leaders from the same unit raised the issue over "long coveted nexus Mukit's parents nurtured with Jamaat".

A written complaint was submitted by the former cultural secretary of the upazila unit of Awami League Md Aminul Islam with the central party office claiming that Mukit is the son of the former acting ameer of Gaibandha.

"Before Eid we already visited palashbari, spoke to senior local party activists, leaders over his (Mukit's) father's Jamaat link" said Sultan Ali Mondol.

The connection of Mukit's parents - both father and mother - with Jamaat dated back to pre-Liberation era, said Saifullah Rahman Tota Chowdhury.