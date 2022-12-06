Gaibandha-5 re-election on 4 January

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 12:28 pm

The Election Commission (EC) will hold the re-election in Gaibandha-5 constituency on 4 January, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said today. 

"The postponed by-polls at Gaibandha-5 constituency will take place on Wednesday, 4 January. Voting would be done using electronic voting machines (EVM) at all the centres, voting will start at 8:30am and continue till 4:30pm. There will be CCTV cameras as before," Jahangir Alam told reporters after the commission's meeting on Tuesday (6 December). 

"In light of the decision of the Election Commission on the recommendation of the investigation committee, the returning officer has been changed. Faridul Islam, regional election officer of Dhaka region, has been appointed as the returning officer," he added. 

In response to the question of whether the candidates will be able to campaign or not, the EC secretary said, "There will be campaigning. Since the partial schedule has been announced for the by-polls, all activities will be held as per the rules."

"Since we have announced the date for the election. So the campaigning can start according to rules," he added. 

Gaibandha-5 by-polls: 134 officials to face action over irregularities

The 12 October election in the parliamentary seat was postponed midway as the commission found mass irregularities in one-third of the centres.

After that, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal formed a three-member investigation committee to identify those involved in the irregularities.

A total of 134 polling officials will face departmental action for the reported irregularities and negligence in duties during the Gaibandha-5 by-polls, CEC said. 

The Gaibandha Additional Deputy Commissioner (general), an executive magistrate, 126 presiding officers, and five sub-inspectors (SI) of police are among those who will face the music.  

Of them, the EC has recommended the suspension of a presiding officer for two months. 

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Fazle Rabbi Miah, on 22 July 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold an election for the parliamentary seat by 20 October this year.

