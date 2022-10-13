Gaibandha-5 by-polls proves fair elections not possible under party govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said that the Gaibandha-5 by-polls proves that holding a fair election is not possible under a party government.

"We have said this before, and now it has been proven. Therefore, it is not possible to get out of this crisis until this government that destroys democracy is removed and elections are held under a non-partisan government," Fakhrul told reporters at the BNP office in Thakurgaon Thursday (13 October).

The by-poll in Gaibandha-5 constituency was suspended after a slew of "rampant irregularities" including voters being forced to cast votes for certain candidates, disconnected CCTV cameras and more than one person entering the ballot booths.

In the first move of its kind seen in Bangladesh's democratic history, the Election Commission (EC) suspended voting around four hours after it began at 8:00am as the environment at polling centres "went out of control" amid allegations of vote rigging using the hotly debated electronic voting machines (EVMs).

These irregularities happened in a few polling centre which indicates that the situation might be the same in all centres, so the election commission halted the Gaibandha-5 elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

Meanwhile, a three-member probe committee has been formed in the incident of irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls that took place on Wednesday (13 October).