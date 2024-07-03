Full committee of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League announced

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 07:24 pm

Full committee of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League announced

Former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Md Jahangir Alam did not get any post in the committee

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 07:24 pm
Azmat Ullah Khan (L) and Md Ataullah Mondal. Photo: Collected
Azmat Ullah Khan (L) and Md Ataullah Mondal. Photo: Collected

The full committee of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League was announced today (3 July), reinstating Azmat Ullah Khan as president and Md Ataullah Mondal as general secretary.

However, former Gazipur City Corporation mayor Md Jahangir Alam did not get any post in the committee.

Azmat Ullah Khan told The Business Standard that Bangladesh Awami League President Sheikh Hasina gave approval to the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader for the 75-member full committee. 

"At the same time, an advisory council with 28 members has been approved. The term of this committee will be three years from the date of approval," he said.

