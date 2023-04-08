Fulfil oppositions’ demands to avoid confrontation: Fakhrul tells govt

Opposition parties' demands must be fulfilled if the government wants to avoid a confrontation, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said during a press conference at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Saturday. 

In response to a question from journalists about whether there is a scope to consolidate democracy through discussions instead of conflicts and violence, he said, "It completely depends on the government. If the government wants to avoid conflict and move forward, then it must fulfill the demands of the opposition parties first. In other words, the government has to resign and negotiate."

When asked about the president's call for discussion in his speech in the parliament on Friday, Fakhrul said, "We respect the president. However, he has limited power according to the constitution. Our experience with the government has not been pleasant. 

"When we were the opposition party, we proposed the formation of an election commission to the president. We went to him with specific proposals. Unfortunately, he could not implement any of those as he does not have that power."

Regarding the speech of the president, Fakhrul said, "We think that he read the speech written by the government. Yet I personally liked the words in the speech where he said that development without democracy is not universal and democracy can never be practiced through conflict."

There is no accountability in any aspects of the incumbent government, alleged the BNP secretary general, adding, "They themselves are not accountable to the people… They are not elected [by the people] to parliament, and that is why they are in this situation."

The press conference was ognaised by the BNP after its meeting with like-minded political alliances on Saturday afternoon.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / BNP

