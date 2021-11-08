Fuel price, bus fare hikes are anti-people decisions: Jatiya Party

The government's decision to increase fuel prices and transportation fares are anti-people, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

"Fuel prices were increased unreasonably. We demand a reduction of prices," the deputy leader of the opposition said in a statement on Monday.

"The government has taken a stand against the interest of the countrymen by increasing the fuel prices and transport fares," he added.

He further said, "With the rise in fuel prices, the cost of living is increasing. Several crore people became unemployed during Covid-19 pandemic and are living inhuman lives. In such a reality, raising the fuel prices is an unacceptable decision."

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on 3 November, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Later, the government - following a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and transport owners on Sunday – increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively.

Bangladesh / Top News

Fuel price hike / Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader

