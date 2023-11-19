Fresh Jatiya Party drama: EC gets 2 conflicting letters

The Election Commission received two letters yesterday – one from Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and the other in the name of the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad – contradicting each other regarding the party's participation in the AL-led electoral alliance for the next parliamentary election.

The letter, which is purportedly from Raushan Ershad, wife of the party's founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad, reads, "We will go to the elections in an alliance with the Awami League. But we will make our decisions independently after the polls."

The letter was signed in the name of Raushan Ersahd, mentioning her as the "leader of the opposition in parliament", a position she currently holds.

The other letter, which was from GM Quader, brother of Ershad, was signed by the party's secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu made no mention of any alliance. "The symbols and candidate nominations for the upcoming elections will be decided by our party chairman Golam Mohammad Quader," it reads.

Election Commission's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath confirmed that the EC had received two letters from the Jatiya Party. "The EC will take a decision in this regard and that will be considered final," he said.

After handing over Raushan Ershad's letter, her spokesperson Kazi Mamunur Rashid, commenting on the earlier letter sent by Chunnu, said, "There is no other faction of the Jatiya Party. The party's position is Raushan Ershad's position. The nomination papers of the party will be signed by her."

Referring to a "discussion held on Friday where the decision on alliance was taken", Rashid said, "We hope GM Quader also joins us. If not, he may disappear from politics altogether."

Masroor Mawla, special envoy of GM Quader, cast doubt on the authenticity of Roushan Ershad's signature on the letter sent to the Election Commission. He asserted that a group is acting under her name without her authorisation.

"Roushan Ershad is the party's chief patron and has no formal decision-making power within the Jatiya Party. Her declaration of participating in the elections is her personal opinion and not a party decision," he told The Business Standard.

Mawla reiterated the party's preference for dialogue between political parties, emphasising that a decision regarding participation in the elections would be made following these dialogues.

Jatiya Party presidium member and mayor of Rangpur City Corporation Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa said the party no longer wished to be known as a broker for someone else's path to success.

Speaking at a joint staff meeting of the party, he said Raushan had no authority to take any decisions on behalf of the Jatiya Party.

"We are waiting for the central decision, the decision of the party chairman GM Quader. We are ready to implement that decision at the field level. For this, everyone has been instructed to prepare for either agitation or the elections."

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party Presidium member Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari told TBS that the party has always been election-oriented and is highly likely to participate in the upcoming polls.

He said that the party has only boycotted elections once in the past and is currently preparing for the upcoming elections. "The final decision will be made by the party's top leadership," he said.

Addressing the possibility of an alliance with the Awami League for the elections, Patwari said a grand alliance is essential for ensuring fair elections. Therefore, the Jatiya Party intends to participate in the elections under such an alliance.

Not yet decided on whether to participate in polls: Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told media that the party sent a letter to the Election Commission as per the rules in place before polls, but it does not mean they are going to participate in the coming general elections.

If it does decide to participate, it will not be through any alliance, he said.

"Activists have come to our office all day, but we are yet to make a final decision," he said.

He further emphasised that the Jatiya Party has not given any letter to join any alliance.

"We will alone choose our party symbol. We have not made any decision or thought of going for any alliance or grand alliance."

he added, "There is no decision that we will go to the polls. We also have not decided that we will not go. We are observing the situation."

"I thought that there would be a dialogue and everyone would hold the election together. We still have that hope, although the BNP has not clarified whether it will go for unconditional dialogues," he said.

He said the party was waiting for an environment where all the political actors could engage in discussions.