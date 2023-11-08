Fresh 48-hours blockade: BNP, Jamaat bring out processions in capital

Politics

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 11:57 am

A Jamaat procession marches during the 8 November blockade. Photo:TBS
A Jamaat procession marches during the 8 November blockade. Photo:TBS

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties once again enforced a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade on Wednesday and Thursday to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement during a press conference Monday (6 November).

10:49am

Activists of the BNP and other organisations held programmes in Noakhali, Feni, Gazipur and Cox's Bazar in support of today's blockade.

10:41pm

BNP Faridpur unit's Joint Convener Syed Zulfikar Hossain Jewel led the programme in the district in front of the highway's agricultural college this morning demanding resignation of the ruling government and elections under a caretaker government.

BNP Faridpur unit’s Joint Convener Syed Zulfikar Hossain Jewel led the programme in the district in front of the highway's agricultural college this morning (8 November) demanding resignation of the ruling government and elections under a caretaker government.

9:00am

Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka to enforce blockade

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march in the capital this morning to enforce the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by the party, Jamaat and others. 

On the first day of the third round of the comprehensive blockade aimed at demanding the government's resignation and a singular demand for a caretaker government, Rizvi marched with the BNP activists on Wednesday (8 November).

8:45am

Chhatra Dal marches in support of blockade at Gopibagh

On the first day of the third phase of blockade, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists held a procession at the Gopibag railway station in Dhaka.

On Wednesday morning, Chhatra Dal Central Parliament Joint General Secretary, Dr Awal, along with other leaders and activists, took to the railway station to demonstrate their support for the BNP's call for a nationwide blockade.

8:30am

48hr blockade: Jamaat brings out processions in Dhaka

Jamaat has brought out separate processions in Dhaka on the first day of the blockade's third phase this morning (8 November).

The areas where Jamaat brought out processions include Mirpur, Pallabi, Kafrul, Agargaon, Demra, Babubazar, Dhanmondi, Ramna, Badda and Basabo. 

