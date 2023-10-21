Frequent meetings of police high-ups to resist BNP’s movement: Rizvi

The high-ups of the police are conducting regular meetings in secret to foil the BNP's ongoing movement ahead of the election, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.

"We learnt from various sources that senior police officers are holding frequent meetings on how to brutally suppress the programmes of the BNP. The arrest spree in false cases across the country, including Dhaka, continues, and has been intensified," he said while addressing a press briefing at the BNP's Nayapaltan Central Office in the capital on Saturday.

Rizvi alleged that there are clear indications suggesting that if the elections are held under Sheikh Hasina, the law enforcers would carry out the utmost brutality to hinder voters from coming to the polling stations.

"Again, they will indulge in bloody violence to seal the 'boat' symbol and stuff the ballot boxes the night before the polls. Administration officials at the district, upazila and thana levels are being bribed to entertain the 'partisan administration'," he said.

The senior BNP leader further stated that the Awami League leaders, including Sheikh Hasina, are talking about fair elections, but at the same time, they are threatening violence as well.

Pointing out to the police for its concerns over the BNP's scheduled rally for 28 October, Rizvi said, "The police warning before the BNP rally proved once again that the police force nurtured by Sheikh Hasina is a dangerous opponent of democracy, good governance, fair elections and the people."

The rally on 28 October will be held in a peaceful manner, and the leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies are working to make the event more engaging, he added.

Rizvi claimed that so far 47 cases have been filed accusing a total of 12,730 people over the BNP rally held on 18 October. Of them, more than 460 leaders and activists have been arrested.