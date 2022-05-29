Freedom fighters demand expulsion of a newly inducted AL leader in Gaibandha

Politics

UNB
29 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 01:45 pm

Enraged over threats to a fellow war hero, a group of senior freedom fighters took to the streets calling for expulsion of a newly inducted AL leader who stand accused of forcing a freedom fighter to speak in favour of the former's father, a known Jamaat sympathizer.

Holding a human chain, under the banner of "War Heroes of Palashbari", they demanded removal of the controversial leader Mohibul Hasan Mukit, organizing secretary of the newly announced Palasbari Upazial AL unit, from his rank and file with immediate effect.

With banners and placards like "no impunity for threating war heroes of losing their certificates and allowances", they, quoting the victim Nasir Uddin, alleged that "scare tactics were put in display by Mukit, who to extract confession glorifying his father's contribution in the Liberation War. But in reality his father always stood beside local Jamaat leaders and activists".

In reference to the seizure of jihadi books from his house back in 2013 by local administration, they claimed "Shibir activists always found sheltered in their houses", seeking intervention from AL central leadership in this matter.   

Based on the complaint, a probe body has been formed to dig out facts against Mukit with the committee reportedly submitted its report to the central authority having interviewed as many as 28 local AL leaders and freedom fighters with none spoke in favour of Mukit.

