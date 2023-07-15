Free, fair election not possible without caretaker govt: AB Party tells EU delegates

Politics

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Free, fair election not possible without caretaker govt: AB Party tells EU delegates

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

It will never be possible to ensure a fair and peaceful election without bringing back the election-time nonpartisan government by restructuring the electoral system, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) leaders have told the European Union's pre-election observation team.

If the conducive environment, neutrality, and acceptability of the election is not ensured by changing the structure, the countrymen will not get any benefit from election observation; rather, it will be considered as an arrangement to give an unfair legitimacy to an illegal and unelected government, said the AB Party leaders at a meeting at the European Union's office in Dhaka on Saturday.

At the invitation of the Election Commission, a six-member pre-election observation team of the European Union came to Dhaka on Sunday to assess the environment of the upcoming national election.

The European Union invited the AB Party leaders through a letter on 3 July for an exchange of views.

The AB Party delegation that met the European Union observers included the party's Joint Convener and International Affairs Sub-committee Coordinator Advocate Tajul Islam, Joint Member Secretary Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, and Barrister Jubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, Senior Assistant Member Secretary Aminul Islam, and Assistant Member Secretary Barrister Nasreen Sultana Milli.

The European Union delegation asked the AB Party leaders about the realities, benefits and recommendations regarding sending an election observation mission for the upcoming election.

In a written briefing, AB Party representatives said four of the last 11 general elections in Bangladesh were held under non-partisan governments. Those elections were peaceful, fair and acceptable. The seven elections held under the party governments were tainted and farcical which the nation witnessed repeatedly in 2014 and 2018.

The AB party leaders said the Awami League unilaterally abolished the caretaker government system incorporated in the constitution based on all-party consensus, and destroyed the electoral system of Bangladesh. The court was also cheated in this case.

They said the basic structures of the state, democracy, rule of law, and human rights have been destroyed. In order to overcome the crisis, the caretaker government system, which was abolished by force, should be brought back and the wishes of the people of Bangladesh should be implemented. Only then free, fair, participatory and acceptable elections are possible, said the AB Party leaders.

Highlighting the history of the caretaker government system, the AB Party leaders said a historic "political understanding" was created by establishing a non-partisan caretaker government on the basis of all-party consensus through the 13th Amendment in 1996. The government has violated its election mandate and oath by cancelling the caretaker government system in the light of a conflicting verdict of the Supreme Court.

The government hastily abolished the caretaker government on 30 June 2011 without holding a referendum. Ignoring even the unanimous opinion of the Parliamentary Committee, they have plunged the country into uncertainty which is the main cause of the current political deadlock and crisis, they said.

In the briefing, the AB party also said, "In the 52 years of independence, Bangladesh has come to a real turning point. Bangladesh will lose its way again if it fails to realise the future reality of the Indo-Pacific region. The country will be separated from a free, open and democratic system and will be in danger of being chained to authoritarianism in the long run.

"If the dictatorial rule of one person, family and party continues in the country like the ones in North Korea, Cambodia and Belarus, then we will lose the freedom we fought for. Therefore, the way of reflecting public opinion should be unimpeded by changing the electoral structure. Neutrality and acceptability must be ensured, otherwise, there will be no truly national elections. Because of these reasons, the people of the country will not get any benefit from the monitoring, but it will once again clear the way to give an unfair legitimacy to an illegal and unelected government."

Bangladesh

Caretaker Government / EU Election Exploratory Mission / EU Delegation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country