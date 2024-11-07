Four BNP leaders off to China at Communist Party's invitation

Politics

07 November, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 06:29 pm

The delegation, led by BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 3pm on a flight of China Southern Airlines. Photo: UNB
The delegation, led by BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 3pm on a flight of China Southern Airlines. Photo: UNB

A four-member BNP delegation went to China today (7 November) at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The delegation, led by BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 3pm on a flight of China Southern Airlines, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP leaders are scheduled to participate in a programme to be held in Beijing from 7-16 November.

The other members of the delegation are BNP Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Organising Secretary Anindya Islam Amit, and the party's Media Cell member and Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal Joint Secretary Mahmuda Habiba.

Sayrul said the Communist Party of China has invited BNP and other political leaders from around the world to take part in an event titled "Political Party Plus" Cooperation in China's capital, Beijing.

He also said the BNP leaders are expected to return home on 16 November.  
 

China Communist Party / BNP / Bangladesh

