Former JU vice-chancellor Anwar buys AL nomination form for Netrokona-5

Anwar Hossain, former vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, today bought a nomination form of the ruling Awami League to contest in the next parliamentary election from the Netrokona-5 constituency. 

His brother Waresat Hossain is the current Member of Parliament for the Netrokona-5 constituency.

The former JU VC resigned from his post in 2014 in the face of a nine-month long movement of a section of teachers after he allegedly refrained from taking action against members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's JU unit for assaulting teachers and illegal recruitment of teachers.

Besides, former chairman of Public Service Commission (PSC) Mohammad Sadiq bought the ruling party's nomination form to contest from Sunamganj-4 seat in the upcoming national polls.

The aspirant AL candidates bought the nomination forms from the party's central office at the Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Monday (20 November), AL sub-committee member Samsul Kabir Rahat, who is in-charge of the Sylhet divisional nomination distribution booth, confirmed the matter to reporters.

The aspirant candidates' representatives collected the nomination forms on behalf of them, said Rahat.

Meanwhile, on the same day, actor Masood Parvez Rubel collected the AL nomination form for the Barisal-3 seat.

"I have been chanting 'Joy Bangla' since my student days. Like others in the acting world, I am not new to politics. My roots are in Awami League," he said after collecting the form.

Today was the third day of sales of AL nomination forms. The party sold a total of 733 nomination forms to aspirant candidates on the day which earned it over Tk3.66 crore. The party earned a total of Tk11.43 crore by selling 2,286 nomination papers in the previous two days.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina opened the party's nomination form sales at the Bangabandhu Avenue office on Saturday for the 7 January elections.

Aspirant candidates can purchase and submit Awami League's nomination papers till 21 November for Tk50,000 each.
 

