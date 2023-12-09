Former Dhaka-19 MP Murad's income surged 46-fold in 15 years

Former member of parliament for Dhaka-19 (Savar-Ashulia) constituency Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad's income and wealth both increased in the past 15 years.

After failing to secure an AL nomination for the third consecutive time, Murad decided to run as an independent candidate in the 12th national election.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission before the ninth national election, his annual income was only Tk3.18 lakh in 2008.

In his recently submitted affidavit, he mentioned that his annual income is Tk1.47 crore, a 46-fold increase.

Murad was elected MP for Dhaka-19 after contesting in the ninth national election in 2008 as an Awami League nominated candidate.

In 2013, Murad faced widespread criticism for his actions after the Savar Rana Plaza tragedy that caused the death of 1,134 people.

He was not nominated by the AL in the 10th and 11th national elections and did not participate in the polls, thus no affidavits were submitted in those years.

It is not possible to precisely know whether his income and wealth increased during his tenure as an MP from 2008 to 2013 or later.

Since 2008, Murad's movable assets have also increased. In 2008, his total movable assets were valued at Tk1.15 crore. Now it stands at Tk7.31 crore.

In his affidavit in 2008, his cash money was mentioned as Tk53.72 lakh and bank deposit as Tk19.47 lakh.

His wife's movable assets were shown as 100 bhori gold ornaments worth Tk7 lakh.

In the latest affidavit, the cash amount is mentioned as Tk31.21 lakh while bank deposit as Tk5.17 crore. Also, his wife currently has Tk74.54 lakh in cash, Tk12.26 lakh deposited in bank and 100 bhori gold ornaments worth Tk7.5.

The immovable assets of this candidate have increased to 40 bighas or 13.2 acres valued at Tk4.64 crore which was only 1.72 acres worth Tk86 thousand in 2008.

In 2008 He owned 5.61 acres of non-agricultural land worth Tk5.61 crore, however this year in his 2023 affidavit his non-agricultural land was noted as 15 katha worth Tk44.76 lakh.