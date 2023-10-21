Foreigners won't be able to put BNP in power: Salman F Rahman

Politics

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 10:31 pm

Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has said the BNP will not be able to come to power through the help of foreigners, and that the party must participate in elections and accept the outcome.

"What BNP leaders are now saying is fake. Their fake ultimatums [for ousting the government] will not work. The election will be held on time," he said while addressing a programme held at Joypara Technical School and College in Dhaka's Dohar upazila on Saturday.

He said the BNP should come to power only through people's votes. If people vote for them they will come to power. Otherwise, there is no chance to come to power by any means.

"The BNP set a deadline of 10 December last year for the Sheikh Hasina government to step down. This did not happen. Now, they are setting similar deadlines and saying that the Awami League will not be allowed to win an uncontested election. Ultimately, the BNP will have to participate in the election, which will be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership," Salman said.

Salman F Rahman said the BNP is a self-serving party and that it has not spoken out against the killings of Palestinian children, likely because of fear of American resentment.

"Bangladesh observed a Day of Mourning to protest the brutal killings of Palestinians. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and many countries around the world have condemned the killings, while the BNP has not said anything about it publicly," Salman F Rahman said, urging everyone to vote by boat.

