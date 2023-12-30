Foreign powers to show 'red card' to AL govt after election: Manna

Ganatantra Mancha, an opposition platform opposing the election under the Awami League government, on Saturday said the ruling party will lose interest in staying in power once the foreign powers show it a "red card" after the 7 January lopsided national election.

Speaking at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, the leaders of the platform warned that the unilateral election will send Awami League into forced exile from the politics of Bangladesh.

Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said people will not go to cast their votes as no election will be held on January 7.

"The 17 crore people of Bangladesh have already shown red card to this government and the ruling Awami League. The foreigners will now show you [govt] the red card… then you won't have the interest to stay in power," he said.

Manna, also a top leader of the Ganatantra Mancha, said the country's economy is in very bad shape with the importers now unable to open LC with the banks due to dollar crisis. "That's why the government itself is campaigning that sanctions will be imposed after the so-called election."

Ganatantra Mancha arranged the rally on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election held on 30 December 2018, amid the widespread allegation of vote robbery.

Manna said the government's main intention is to go to power to loot the public money as it does not care about the country and it has no compassion for the people of the country. "This country is ours," he claimed.

"So I call upon the crores of voters of Bangladesh, not to go to polling stations to cast their votes. This government has to go. Awami League will be exiled from the politics of this country through this election," Manna added.

Saiful Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party, said the Awami League government has stood against the people's vote by indulging in a game in the name of election.

"The people of the country have already rejected and boycotted this farcical election. We would like to show the red card to the Election Commission and we call upon it to stop this game immediately," he said.

Otherwise, Saiful warned that the Election Commission alongside the government will be put on trial someday by forming a tribunal for standing against people's rights and taking away people's right to vote.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said Awami League has been staying in power by rigging votes the night before election day on 30 December 2018. "Awami League is now trying to retain power again by holding a dummy election."

He said people will show a "red card" to the government and the Election Commission on 7 January if this farcical election is not stopped.