Foreign minister asks media to focus on things besides elections

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said journalists should address issues such as the environment or employment rather than just focusing on the upcoming elections.

"There are still eight months to go until the next election. The government has held 14 elections over the last decade without raising any questions. However, every country deals with some issues and Bangladesh is no exception to this," the minister said in a briefing at the foreign ministry today.

The foreign minister also said the government is determined to hold a free and fair election.

Addressing BNP's concern over the election, Momen said, "About 1.23 crore fake voter IDs were created during BNP's tenure. Whereas, it was the Awami League government who ensured transparent ballot boxes, a photo-based voter list, and a free and neutral Election Commission."

He also claimed people will once again vote for Awami League to ensure a beautiful future as they have benefitted from the ruling government in various ways, including an improvement in their income and livelihood.

"All political parties need to come forward to hold a fair election. The government cannot do this alone," the minister added.