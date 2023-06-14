Foreign interference about Khaleda Zia not justified: Quader

Foreign interference about Khaleda Zia not justified: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has criticised the intervention of foreign parties in the issue of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's release, her treatment and political activism.

"The matter of Khaleda Zia is an internal affair. Hence, external interference in the issue is not justified," he remarked when asked about the letter sent by six parliament members of the European Union expressing concern over the political crisis in Bangladesh.

In a letter issued on Monday (12 June), a group of six members of the European Parliament (MEPs) expressed concerns over the human rights situation in Bangladesh and urged the High Representative of the European Union to take action for restoring democracy in the country.

They called on the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell for initiatives to ensure a free and fair election under a neutral caretaker government, the release of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, government's engagement with other major political parties, including BNP.

"Doing politics over her physical condition is more important for BNP than her actual health," he chided, adding that the law minister will know better about the release of Khaleda Zia.

Regarding the demands put forth by BNP, he remarked, "Awami League neither jailed Khaleda, nor did it abolish the caretaker government system. In fact, BNP leaders from top to bottom should resign over their failure to orchestrate a successful movement to free their leader." 

When asked about protecting democracy in light of the new US visa policy, Obaidul Quader said finding an ideal situation in terms of democracy can be challenging.

"We have seen what has happened to the United States in the name of democracy. Donald Trump has not yet conceded defeat. Their system is not flawless, so is not ours. The institutional form of democracy is hard to find." 
 

Obaidul Quader / Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

