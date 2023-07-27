Foreign envoys meddle because of journalists: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that foreign ambassadors interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs because of journalists.

"Somehow this has turned into a culture. It is time to end this… We do not like this culture.," he told journalists in reply to a query during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka yesterday.

He called on journalists to "see the good things."

The government recently invited the top officials of 13 missions in Dhaka, including the US, Italy, and the European Union, regarding a joint statement expressing concern over the attack on Dhaka-17 by-polls independent candidate Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam.

Asked if the government expressed any dissatisfaction to Italy over the statement during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to the country, Abdul Momen said, "We did not say anything about it there. We have a sense of politeness. Why do you [journalists] talk rubbish? You always look for dirt. Your habits have become bad."

When asked whether the government has taken any initiative to stop the interference of foreigners in Bangladesh's internal affairs, he mentioned a meeting with the Bangladeshi ambassadors in Europe during the premier's visit to Rome.

"We had a meeting with the ambassadors of our country. There we said the knowledge of many countries about our country is limited. The foreign ministry has prepared about 10 special briefs on various issues such as human rights, democracy, election process, election commission. We told them to share it."