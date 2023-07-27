Foreign envoys meddle because of journalists: Momen

Politics

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Foreign envoys meddle because of journalists: Momen

Foreign Minister called on journalists to see the good things

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:19 pm
File photo
File photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that foreign ambassadors interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs because of journalists. 

"Somehow this has turned into a culture. It is time to end this… We do not like this culture.," he told journalists in reply to a query during a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka yesterday.

He called on journalists to "see the good things."

The government recently invited the top officials of 13 missions in Dhaka, including the US, Italy, and the European Union, regarding a joint statement expressing concern over the attack on Dhaka-17 by-polls independent candidate Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam. 

Asked if the government expressed any dissatisfaction to Italy over the statement during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to the country, Abdul Momen said, "We did not say anything about it there. We have a sense of politeness. Why do you [journalists] talk rubbish? You always look for dirt. Your habits have become bad."

When asked whether the government has taken any initiative to stop the interference of foreigners in Bangladesh's internal affairs, he mentioned a meeting with the Bangladeshi ambassadors in Europe during the premier's visit to Rome.

"We had a meeting with the ambassadors of our country. There we said the knowledge of many countries about our country is limited. The foreign ministry has prepared about 10 special briefs on various issues such as human rights, democracy, election process, election commission. We told them to share it."

Bangladesh / Top News

Foreign minister / journalist / Meddling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

9h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

11h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

6h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

2h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price