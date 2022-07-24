Foreign diplomats unduly interfering in EC work: Jasad

Politics

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 03:43 pm

Related News

Foreign diplomats unduly interfering in EC work: Jasad

"Some foreign diplomats have turned their noses unnecessarily at the work of the EC, going against diplomatic etiquette. The EC should not condone such unwarranted interference violating diplomatic etiquette," Jasad said

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 03:43 pm
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Foreign diplomats in the country are not adhering to diplomatic etiquette and unduly interfering in the work of the Election Commission (EC) of Bangladesh, said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad). 

"Some foreign diplomats have turned their noses unnecessarily at the work of the EC, going against diplomatic etiquette. The EC should not condone such unwarranted interference violating diplomatic etiquette," Jasad said to the EC  during the commission's dialogue with political parties on Sunday (24 July). 

A 16-member delegation led by party president Hasanul Haq Inu participated in the EC dialogue. 

The party also submitted a written proposal to the EC. Jasad General Secretary Shirin Akhtar MP presented the proposal to the EC.

It proposed that the EC should not get involved in political debates and hold the elections on time. Additionally, Jasad urged the EC to not encourage any demands for elections that are outside the law.

According to the proposal, in order to eliminate any constitutional, legal, and administrative deficiency in the jurisdiction, ability to conduct the elections properly, or demand for any change in the electoral law including the representation of the people, the EC should specifically raise it in the National Assembly.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission / Jasad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

6h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

19m | Videos
Commercial banks hesitant fearing US sanctions

Commercial banks hesitant fearing US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

19h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online