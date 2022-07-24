Foreign diplomats unduly interfering in EC work: Jasad

Foreign diplomats in the country are not adhering to diplomatic etiquette and unduly interfering in the work of the Election Commission (EC) of Bangladesh, said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad).

"Some foreign diplomats have turned their noses unnecessarily at the work of the EC, going against diplomatic etiquette. The EC should not condone such unwarranted interference violating diplomatic etiquette," Jasad said to the EC during the commission's dialogue with political parties on Sunday (24 July).

A 16-member delegation led by party president Hasanul Haq Inu participated in the EC dialogue.

The party also submitted a written proposal to the EC. Jasad General Secretary Shirin Akhtar MP presented the proposal to the EC.

It proposed that the EC should not get involved in political debates and hold the elections on time. Additionally, Jasad urged the EC to not encourage any demands for elections that are outside the law.

According to the proposal, in order to eliminate any constitutional, legal, and administrative deficiency in the jurisdiction, ability to conduct the elections properly, or demand for any change in the electoral law including the representation of the people, the EC should specifically raise it in the National Assembly.