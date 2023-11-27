Following Sheikh Hasina's guideline, no bar to fielding dummy candidates: Quader

Politics

UNB
27 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 12:58 pm

Following Sheikh Hasina's guideline, no bar to fielding dummy candidates: Quader

"Awami League doesn’t need companions, as people are its strength; BNP needs accomplices for their misdeeds," said the AL general secretary

UNB
27 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 12:58 pm
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the AL&#039;s Dhaka divisional rally in the city&#039;s Arambagh intersection on Saturday (4 November) afternoon. File Photo: BSS
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader addresses the AL's Dhaka divisional rally in the city's Arambagh intersection on Saturday (4 November) afternoon. File Photo: BSS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (27 November) said that permission for party leaders to run as independent candidates in the upcoming national election is a "strategic decision".

"Awami League is moving forward, changing strategy as per the need of the hour. There is no bar to dummy candidates following the guideline of the party chief (Sheikh Hasina)," he said.

Obaidul Quader came up with the remarks after paying homage to Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon marking Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Dhaka University premises.

"Awami League doesn't need companions, as people are its strength; BNP needs accomplices for their misdeeds," said the AL general secretary.

People of the country have been eagerly waiting for the election along with party leaders and activists as election season has already started in the country, he said.

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said that the upcoming election has generated a massive tide of public support that can't be foiled by sporadic bombings and arson attacks.

The Awami League general secretary also alleged that the BNP is now hatching a conspiracy to foil the election after its movement failed.

Earlier, yesterday the ruling Awami League announced candidates for 298 constituencies for the upcoming 12th national election but did not announce any candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 constituencies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the candidates at a press conference at the party's headquarters in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (26 November).

On 15 November, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th parliamentary election of the country will be held on 7 January.

The schedule was declared amid hartals and blockades being observed since 28 October by the AL and Jamaat-e-Islami, among other parties.

