Focus on CCTVs rather than EVMs: Ex-EC Sakhawat

Former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain has urged the Election Commission (EC) to focus more on the use of CCTVs rather than EVMs (electronic voting machines).

"The money allotted for purchasing EVMs could be put to better use by installing as many CCTVs as possible," said the former EC following a meeting with the current EC at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Wednesday (19 October).

Besides, the commission will be able to easily spot vote rigging, let it be in paper ballots, with the help of CCTVs, he added.

Sakhawat also "appreciated" the EC move to suspend the Gaibandha-5 by-polls following reports of widespread irregularities and said that such actions, when needed, must be continued.

"Otherwise, the nation will feel that the EC was just showing off," he added

"If the commission feels that the election is not going smoothly then it can suspend it until the situation is brought under control," he said.

"The constitution's Section-119 mentions holding free and fair polls. No other commission has been able to do what was done in the case of the Gaibandha by-election.

"Had this been done in, say, 1994, the political scene of the country would have been very different."

Emphasising the importance of confidence among election officers and employees, he said, "You have to make the election officials feel confident so that they can believe you will ensure their safety during national polls.

"In the case of the viral video of the Barisal zila elections, the EC should support the UNO."

Sakhawat Hossain also said, "I don't know why the Ministry of Home Affairs wants to take the responsibility of issuing NIDs.

"This will create complications with the voters' list in the future."