Five-tier security measures for RCC polls

Politics

BSS
20 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 02:40 pm

Related News

Five-tier security measures for RCC polls

BSS
20 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Five-tier security measures for RCC polls

Five-tier security measures have been taken for making tomorrow's Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) polls free, fair, participatory, peaceful and acceptable to all as around 4,500 law enforcers will work for maintaining law and order.

 Security officials said around 3,500 members of the police, 400 personnel of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 200 of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 1,860 of Ansar will discharge election duties.

 Meanwhile, BGB and RAB personnel have already started patrolling the city areas to ward off any tense situation since yesterday.

 BGB sources said they have already deployed 10 platoons of BGB to avert any untoward incident and maintain peace in the metropolis.

The BGB members as the striking force have started patrolling different city areas to ensure overall security.

Lt Col Riaz Shahrier, Commanding Officer of RAB-5, said more than 400 RAB members have started performing duties since yesterday and they will continue their duties till June 22.

Anisur Rahman, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), said more than 3,514 policemen will remain on election duty for the next three days after polls, adding that Ansar will also be deployed.
 
He said all the policemen were kept on high alert so none can violate the election code of conduct. Foolproof security has been ensured in all the polling centres.

"We have taken all sorts of security measures to make the election proper and successful," asserted Rahman.

He said additional security measures will be arranged for the risky centres.

Meanwhile, restriction has been imposed on the staying of outsiders and carrying firearms including the licensed ones and traffic movement during the election.

Possessing and carrying of all sorts of firearms has been banned from June 20 to June 23 in the city corporation area. However, the restriction will not be applicable to law enforcers and other institutional security men.

Referring to vehicular movement, RMP Commissioner Rahman said plying of taxicabs, microbuses, jeeps, pickup vans, cars, buses, trucks, tempo, baby-taxi, auto-rickshaws, easy-bike and all other mechanized vehicles will be restricted from July 20 midnight to June 22 midnight.

 Besides, plying on motorbikes will remain suspended from June 20 at midnight till the morning of June 22, he continued.
 
However, vehicles can be used by officers and employees engaged in election duties and other law enforcement agencies and ambulances and vehicles engaged in emergency and utility services will remain outside of the purview of the restriction.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

3h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

4h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

6h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

36m | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

19h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

22h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline