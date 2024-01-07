First-time voter hopeful after casting her first vote

A young voter named Sujana at the Viqarunnisa Noon School polling centre shared her first-time voting experience with The Business Standard.

She said, "Today marked my first time voting experience. As a Bangladeshi citizen, it's my inherent right to exercise my vote freely. I encourage everyone to partake in this democratic process and lend their support to their preferred candidates."

"Living in a democratic nation, it is crucial for all of us to actively participate in this right," he added.

Reflecting on her voting experience, she said, "I feel happy after casting my vote. Initially, I anticipated long queues at the polling station, but to my surprise, the process was smooth, and I encountered no issues."

When asked about her expectations for the incoming government, she shared, "I envision a digitally and economically progressive Bangladesh."

"I hope to live in this country with pride," Sujana said.

Around 250 votes were cast till 2pm at Viqarunnisa Noon School where the total number was 2975, according to presiding officer Aminul Islam.