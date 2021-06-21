First phase UP polls underway in 204 unions

Voters queue outside of a polling centre in Barishal's Muladi upazila. Photo: TBS

The first phase elections of union parishads (UP), as well as by-polls in eleven municipalities and the Lakshmipur-2 constituency, have begun today.

UP elections are being held at 204 union parishads under 41 upazilas of 13 districts across the country.

"The voting has started at 8am in the morning and will continue till 4pm," Election Commission (EC) Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker told media.

Meanwhile, the EC has urged the voters to follow Covid-19 hygiene rules.

Electronic voting machines (EMV) will be used to conduct elections in 20 UPs while traditional ballots in the rest.

Initially, the voting today was scheduled to take place in 371 UPs but due to the alarming rise of Covid-19 infection in some places, they have been suspended.

Earlier on 3 March, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule for 11 municipalities, and the first phase of union parishad elections, and by-polls in Lakshmipur-2 constituency.

The voting date was set for 11 April. Later on 1 April, the commission postponed all elections due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections.

Later on 2 June, the EC fixed the date to hold the postponed polls for 371 union parishads and 11 municipalities.

The by-polls in Sylhet-3, Dhaka-14 and Comilla-5 constituencies will be held on July 14.