Final push coming with one-point demand of restoring caretaker govt: Fakhrul

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are working to launch the final phase of its ongoing movement with a one-point demand of holding the next general elections under a non-party government, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party's secretary general, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a press briefing after a meeting with the leaders of the Bangladesh People's Party and the Gano Forum at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan political office on Friday afternoon.

Describing the ruling government as fascist and anti-people, Fakhrul said this government has taken away all the rights of the people.

He said, "Especially, the right to vote, the right to speak, the right to write– everything has been taken away. We have started a movement against these looters. 36 parties have joined hands to this end.

"Our movement is ongoing. We are working to bring it to a final stage."

Speaking about Friday's meeting, the BNP secretary general said, "We have discussed the simultaneous movement and what kind of programmes will be taken. There was a discussion on how to bring the demands of all parties into a one-point movement.

"We are very optimistic that the people of this country have united. They will force this illegitimate government to step down and establish a people's government."

Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, general secretary of Gano Forum, said, "The people of this country feel that this government cannot be kept in power for another moment. We have said that the next election should be under a certain government. There will be no elections in Bangladesh except under a non-partisan government. Otherwise, people won't accept the election. For that purpose, we are going to launch a one-point movement soon."

BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were also present in the meeting