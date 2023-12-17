Final decision on seat-sharing after 4pm: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

Final decision on seat-sharing after 4pm: Quader

“We sat with the JaPa. We informed them that AL is open to negotiations regarding seat-sharing," Quader said

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 12:49 pm
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected
File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the final decision on seat-sharing and withdrawal of candidacy will come after 4pm today. 

During a press briefing at the AL Dhanmondi office today (17 December), he said the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has their own demands. 

"We sat with the JaPa. We informed them that we are willing to agree on seat-sharing," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We also need to think about our capacities. We have to make some adjustments," Quader added. 

The discussion between JaPa and the AL regarding the sharing of seats has been going on for several days now. 

JaPa is still aiming for more seats. Thus, the discussions are expected to continue. 

The AL agreed to allocate 26 seats to JaPa after several meetings, although none of it includes any seats in Dhaka, according to the sources of the two parties. 

Impasse as AL, JaPa stick to their guns over seat sharing

The sources also said JaPa, a long-standing political ally of the Awami League, initially demanded 50 seats, stating they would not agree to anything less than 35 seats.

Awami League came to power with JaPa back in 1996. Since then, there has been a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties in every general election. 

Although JaPa had initially announced they would contest the elections independently, both parties eventually agreed to distribute seats, continuing their discussions in this regard.

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader / Awami League (AL) / Jatiya Party / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

46m | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

19h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

46m | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

14h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

2h | TBS Stories
Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

Messi's World Cup jerseys bring in millions at auction

15h | TBS SPORTS