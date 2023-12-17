Final decision on seat-sharing after 4pm: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the final decision on seat-sharing and withdrawal of candidacy will come after 4pm today.

During a press briefing at the AL Dhanmondi office today (17 December), he said the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has their own demands.

"We sat with the JaPa. We informed them that we are willing to agree on seat-sharing," he said.

"We also need to think about our capacities. We have to make some adjustments," Quader added.

The discussion between JaPa and the AL regarding the sharing of seats has been going on for several days now.

JaPa is still aiming for more seats. Thus, the discussions are expected to continue.

The AL agreed to allocate 26 seats to JaPa after several meetings, although none of it includes any seats in Dhaka, according to the sources of the two parties.

The sources also said JaPa, a long-standing political ally of the Awami League, initially demanded 50 seats, stating they would not agree to anything less than 35 seats.

Awami League came to power with JaPa back in 1996. Since then, there has been a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties in every general election.

Although JaPa had initially announced they would contest the elections independently, both parties eventually agreed to distribute seats, continuing their discussions in this regard.