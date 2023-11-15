Fifth round of blockade: Jamaat holds processions across Dhaka

On the first day of the fifth round of the nationwide blockade today, Jamaat-e-Islami organised processions in various locations across the capital demanding the release of Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other leaders.

The party leaders also demanded the resignation of the ruling government and the establishment of a caretaker government before national polls.

Blockade in Malibagh

While blocking the streets around the Malibagh rail gate this morning, Jamaat leader Helal said, "Our blockade against the vote thieves is ongoing and will persist until the people's rights to vote and rights of rice [food] are ensured."

Urging for the release of all Jamaat leaders, including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, the Jamaat leader demanded elections under a caretaker government.

Road Blockade in Bangabazar

While blocking the Bangabazar Fire Service Road in the capital, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlis-e-Shura leader and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the party Muha Delwar Hossain said, "Even at the cost of our lives, the people of the country will thwart the farcical election."

He further said that the current Awami League government has become isolated from the people, losing both domestic and international support.

"We want to make it clear that the people will not give this government any more chances," said Delwar.

They also demanded the release of Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and all the leaders of the party. During this gathering, leaders from various levels of Jamaat and Chhatra Shibir, including Maulana Abu Anas Abdullah, Maulana MA Azad, Abu Abdullah, Abdur Rahman, Al Amin, and Nur Islam were present.

Road Blockade in Dhanmondi

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir initiated protest rallies, road blockades this morning in the Shankar area of Dhanmondi demanding the resignation of the ruling government and the demand for a caretaker government.

Former central presidents of Islami Chhatra Shibir Hafez Rashedul Islam led the initiative.

Dhaka City Majlis-e-Shura members Shahadat Mohammad Ali, Jahinur Rahman, Mahbub Rashid, Thana Secretary Golam Chhorowar, Advocate Abdul Bari, Abul Nusaib, student leader Shishir, Anis, and other leaders of the party were present.

Demra Highway Blockade

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami blocked major roads in Demra on the first day of 5th round of nationwide blockade in demand of the release of their leaders including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, the resignation of the government, and the establishment of a caretaker government,

The activities in this area were led by Central Majlis-e-Shura members and Dhaka South City Council member Professor Mokarram Hossain Khan.

Other Dhaka South City Majlis-e-Shura members Mohammad Ali, Abu Joynab, Md Helal Uddin, Abul Basar, Mozaffar Hossain, Maulana Delwar Hossain, Tamiz Uddin Jashim Uddin, and local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir in Dhaka South City were also present.

Blockade in Basabo

Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir organised a protest rally and gathering as part of the 48-hour nationwide blockade in the Basabo Buddha Mandir highway area of the capital Dhaka.

The processions were led by Central Majlis-e-Shura and Dhaka South City Council member Shamsur Rahman.

Zonal Deputy Assistant Director Matiur Rahman, Shura member Abdul Bari, Mohammad Ishak, Advocate Riyaz Uddin, and Sheikh Abu Nur Mohammad were also present.

Jatrabari Flyover Road Blockade

Jamaat-e-Islami workers in Dhaka South blocked the main road near the Jatrabari Flyover led by Dhaka South City Council member of the party Mobarak Hossain, as part of their 48-hour blockade, demanding the release of leaders and resignation of the ruling party.

Council member Abdul Rahim Jibon, Maulana Sadek Billah, and other Majlis Shura members in Dhaka South City, along with various leaders from different levels of the organisation were also present there.

Jamaat's student wing brings out rallies across the country

Islamic Chhatra Shibir have blocked roads and staged demonstrations in various parts of the country on Wednesday supporting the fifth phase of the 48-hour nationwide blockade.

Demanding the release of their detained leaders including Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, the resignation of the government, and the establishment of a caretaker government, Islamic Chhatra Shibir reportedly enforced blockades and rallies in Dhaka South, Gazipur City, Comilla City, Barishal City, and Bogura City.

"Awami government considers the people as enemies. So they are ignoring the people's demands by imposing misrule on the people. The people have completely rejected this illegal government. They actively participated in the blockade. No one is beside the government except their beneficiaries," said a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami student wing.

