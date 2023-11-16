Fifth round of blockade: Jamaat brings out processions at different spots in Dhaka city

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 10:43 am

Jamaat activists brought out a procession in the Hatirjheel area to enforce the blockade, 16 November. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brought out procession marches in various locations across the capital today as the fifth round of the nationwide blockade called by the party, BNP and their allies entered its second day.

The party brought out processions in the capital's Moghbazar, Hatirjheel, Tejgaon, Mirpur, Kafrul, Pallabi, Gendaria, Khilgaon, Rampura and Uttara areas on Thursday (16 November). 

Jamaat Central Majlis Shura Member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Assistant Secretary Dr Fakhruddin Manik led a procession in Kafrul area.

"The government has launched an all-out war against the people by announcing the election schedule to cheat the people and steal votes," he said.

Jamaat activists brought out a procession in the Kafrul area to enforce the blockade, 16 November. Photo: Collected
Jamaat workers tried to block roads in the Pallabi area and held a procession.

Nasir Uddin, a member of Jamaat's Working Council of Dhaka Metropolitan North led the march.

Procession marches have been held in support of the blockade in Tejgaon and Hatirjheel areas.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat in Uttara brought out a protest march.

Jamaat activists brought out a procession in the Pallabi area to enforce the blockade, 16 November. Photo: Collected
The protest march circled various roads in Uttara and ended with a rally.

A procession was brought out in the Mirpur area by the party.

Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South organised a procession and tried to block roads in the Sonirakhra area.

Central Majlis Shura member and Dhaka Metropolitan South Assistant Secretary Muhammad Kamal Hossain led the procession.

Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka South unit tried to block the railways near Gendaria railway station in the capital, 16 November. Photo: Collected
Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South tried to block the Rampura-Bansree road in the Khilgaon area.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka South unit tried to block the railways near Gendaria railway station in the capital.

Anticipating the Election Commission's imminent announcement of the next general election schedule, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami declared a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade on Wednesday and Thursday.

At a virtual press briefing on Monday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fifth round of blockade of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home the party's one-point demand – resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral administration.

Jamaat activists brought out a procession in the Uttara area to enforce the blockade, 16 November. Photo: Collected
The blockade will be enforced from 6am Wednesday to 6am on Friday, Rizvi said.

Jamaat also expressed its solidarity with the BNP programme in a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, issued on Monday right after BNP's announcement.

