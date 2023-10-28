Fear, worries as city braces for high-voltage political rallies today

Police members and BNP activists gathered in front of the party’s Nayapaltan headquarters in Dhaka on Friday, ahead of their rally on 28 October 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Tensions reign in the country's political landscape as the two major political parties, the Awami League and the BNP, are all set to hold high-voltage rallies within a one-kilometre radius in Dhaka today, while Jamaat-e-Islami, despite lacking official approval, remains adamant to stage a mass gathering in close proximity.

After a long wait and speculation, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Friday gave permission to the AL and the BNP to hold their rallies at their announced venues subject to 25 conditions. However, Jamaat did not receive the DMP's approval.

The Awami League will hold its rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque and the BNP in front of its Nayapaltan party office.

Jamaat is also determined to proceed with its gathering at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.

All three parties made extensive preparations ahead of rallies even before being granted permission to hold their programmes.

These rallies carry significant importance for the rival parties and the nation's political landscape in the lead-up to the national elections, and the presence of the deregistered Jamaat has heightened the tension in the situation.

The AL aims to retain dominance through a large turnout of supporters and press ahead with the elections, while the BNP seeks to intensify their movement to oust the government in favour of a caretaker government ahead of the polls.

Despite being denied permission for their rally, sources within Jamaat have indicated that they might eventually join the BNP's gathering.

Separate press conferences held by the Awami League and the BNP on Friday have assured the public of safety today.

Nevertheless, local traders in the rally vicinity have decided to keep their shops and markets closed, and there has been a noticeable decrease in regular traffic in these areas since Friday afternoon.

In recent months, both parties have held consecutive peaceful rallies, earning foreign praise. However, today's rallies are shadowed by the memory of events 17 years ago.

On this day in 2006, the Awami League, BNP, and Jamaat held rallies in Dhaka that turned violent. A state of emergency was declared in the midst of escalating conflict and violence, resulting in 23 casualties in clashes across the country on 28 October 2006.

Political analysts expressed concerns about potential conflicts when political parties hold events in such close proximity on the same day.

They emphasised the importance of vigilance by law enforcement agencies to avoid such situations and stress the need for political parties to exhibit tolerance and foresight. Law enforcement authorities should take decisive action to address any disorder.

BNP-Jamaat plans

According to BNP sources, its leaders and activists from Dhaka city will gather at Nayapaltan from 16 different locations in Dhaka.

Initially, leaders and activists from districts outside Dhaka will join the rally, and once everyone is assembled, Dhaka leaders will arrive from the 16 locations.

If the AL activists or police obstruct them, the leaders and activists have been instructed to counter-attack with the leaders of Dhaka city first forming resistance from 16 places.

The party has already made preparations to "gather 10 lakh people".

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday said their rally's purpose is to force the government to resign and have the upcoming polls under a non-partisan neutral government.

Meanwhile, Jamaat wants to hold a rally of 8-10 lakh people. Already 3-4 lakh activists were in Dhaka. A large number of leaders and activists will come to Dhaka from neighbouring districts of Dhaka.

Jamaat is determined to rally at any cost even if the police and AL obstruct them. Jamaat is prepared to counter attack, party sources said.

Awami League staying alert

The ruling Awami League is preparing for a significant event today, with all its local leaders on high alert.

Leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations will be stationed at neighbourhood crossroads and key roads starting in the morning. Besides, members of parliament and councillors from the party will also join the field with their supporters.

Awami League Presidium member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak told the media on Saturday that Dhaka city will resound with the slogan "Joy Bangla".

He mentioned that the rally's objective is to counter BNP's gathering and ensure the peace and order of the people of Dhaka, especially in response to the presence of individuals BNP has brought from across Bangladesh.

Admin on alert

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division has issued an order to prevent any untoward incidents during the BNP rally.

Following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last Monday, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain stated that the administration has been directed to ensure the safety of people, maintain normal law and order, and prevent any disruptions at the BNP rally.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said law enforcement agencies will take action against any disorders created by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the name of movement.

"BNP can wage a movement, it is their political right. But if they create any disorder in the name movement, law enforcement agencies will take action," he said.

"I had high regards for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, but he tells lies to confuse the people," he added.