Fear created among voters: Hero Alom

07 January, 2024, 11:25 am
He alleged that the candidate with the eagle symbol had attempted to rig votes, claiming to have evidence

Photo: Khorshed Alam
Photo: Khorshed Alam

Ashraful Hossain Alom, also known as Hero Alom, a candidate from the Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency, has said voter turnout will be low in this election.

"There was an attempt to create panic among voters with crude bomb explosions in Bogura last night, discouraging people from going to the polling centres," he said after casting his vote around 9:15am today (7 January) at the Erulia Primary School in Bogura.

Hero Alom is contesting in the Bogura 4 constituency under the Bangladesh Congress party.

He also mentioned that there are no issues with polling agents this time. 

"My polling agents have been at all the centres since last night," he added.

After casting the vote, Hero Alom expressed complete optimism about his victory. 

Recalling receiving a good number of votes in the past, Alom said, "People had said I couldn't win, to which I responded by asking them to vote again and give me another chance. I will definitely win if the voting process is fair."

However, he alleged that the candidate with the eagle symbol had attempted to rig votes, claiming to have evidence.

Hero Alom previously stood as an independent candidate in the by-elections for Bogura-4 and 6 constituencies earlier this year but was defeated in both. 

He also contested and lost in the Dhaka-17 by-election on 17 July, forfeiting his deposit.

In the 2018 national elections, Hero Alom had participated from Bogura-4 constituency but later withdrew from the election, alleging irregularities.

 

