Fear and restlessness in Dhaka: What the police, AL and BNP have in store for tomorrow's demos

With the country in fear of another round of havoc, like the one that rocked Dhaka on Saturday, most eyes will be firmly set today on the BNP-announced countrywide rallies and AL's sit-ins and processions in city wards, which is expected to be cloaked in a thick blanket of security.

Saturday saw a spate of clashes in the capital's Jatrabari, Gabtoli and Dholaikhal after the BNP went ahead with its sit-in programmes despite not seeking or being given police permission. The police took a heavy-handed approach, cracking down on the BNP's programmes at different points of the capital. Vehicles were torched, police and BNP activists and leaders left injured. Over 100 arrests were also made.

The top-brass of the police is keeping their cards close to their chests having filed at least 13 cases against 700 people over Saturday's violence, while the BNP, preparing for tomorrow's countrywide rallies – for which the party has yet to apply for permission – has been invigorated by the fallout of Saturday's events, which they count as a win.

The AL, meanwhile, has also let its intentions be clearly known: they will not provoke violence, but neither remain silent spectators if things go awry. Although they postponed their "peace rally", the party announced that it would hold sit-in programmes and bring out processions at the ward level in the city today.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mirza Azam, Awami League Dhaka division's organising secretary, said the BNP had brought back arson through the anarchy it had created during its sit-in programmes at the entry points of the capital.

"They [BNP] attacked ordinary citizens, alongside AL activists and leaders. They also set fire to buses," he said, adding the BNP were now preparing to announce a bigger "anarchist" programme.

"The Awami League is determined to stop these anarchies. We will not allow this. The AL and its affiliated organisations are on alert throughout the country so that no harm can be done to lives and properties of the people.

He, however, said the party's instructions were not to attack anyone.

"But if anyone tries any kind of sabotage, law enforcement will take action against them. The AL is always ready to respond to BNP's programmes in the name of movement."

Awami League Dhaka Metropolitan North President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman told TBS that party leaders and workers at all levels are always ready to stop BNP-Jamaat anarchy as per the central decision of the party.

The party will be present at every thana and ward, he said.

While visiting injured party activists and leaders at the Crescent Hospital in the capital's Uttara, Information Minister, also the AL joint general secretary, Hasan Mahmud said the party's leaders and workers will remain in the field till elections to prevent BNP's politics of ill intentions.

"The BNP's aim is not to hold elections but to create conflict and hand over the country to its international benefactors. We, the people, cannot allow that to happen," he said.

"The AL activists and leaders will remain in the field and we will take the people with us to resist the BNP."

The AL's move to postpone their peace rally and focus on the capital stems from the BNP's focus on Dhaka.

Will intensify Dhaka-centric movement

In the face of changing circumstances, the BNP now has Dhaka squarely in its focus, where the party feels it scored more points than last year, during yesterday's sit-in programme.

BNP leaders had already urged party men who came to attend Friday's rally in Dhaka from various parts of the country not to leave the city until the government steps down.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary of the BNP, said, "Our movement will be Dhaka-centric. We will change strategy as needed, even at the ward level. But for now, our focus is on Dhaka and our movement will intensify.

Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, joint secretary general of the party, said, "We suffered a minor setback in yesterday's programmes. But broadly speaking, we won on two ends – we gained huge sympathy from the people and internationally, it showed there is no democratic space in Bangladesh. The government is in a crackdown mode and this has been proven over and over again."

Sailful Haque, general secretary of the Biplopi Workers Party, said, "All our parties agree that the government needs to change. Our main workers will be in Dhaka – this whole month will be a month of movement and we will stay in Dhaka to see this through.

The five-hour sit-in programmes of the opposition BNP at the entry points of Dhaka on Saturday ended in violent clashes with police, alongside incidents of vandalism and arson.

The gatherings spurred police action as several vehicles, including a police van, were torched.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday (30 July), BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the party had nothing to do with the burning of vehicles.

"Members of government agencies and even cadres of the Awami League have carried out these incidents in a planned way with the help of police and recorded videos before fleeing on motorcycles," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islam have also turned to Dhaka. Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ATM Masum today announced the party will hold a rally in Dhaka on 1 August.

Whether they will play a role in tomorrow's demonstrations is yet to be seen.

Course of action depends on permission: Police

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has already declared that if the BNP does not get permission for Monday's rally, they won't be allowed on the streets.

Speaking to The Business Standard, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said "They [BNP] haven't applied yet. If they get permission, we will allow them. Otherwise, we won't, by any means."

The DMP had previously denied permission to both AL and BNP to hold their programmes in the capital on Saturday.

The BNP had also announced the party would no longer seek permission for its demonstrations.

So far, the police have been tight-lipped about their security plans for tomorrow.

Saturday's defiance by the BNP was met with a heavy hand, resulting in several injured on both sides.

Party activists and leaders, including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, came under the attack of law enforcers. Gayeshwar was detained and then released, even being hosted by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said leaders of the ruling AL took to the streets to help the police.

All the ingredients are there for a repeat of Saturday, perhaps one more amplified.

For now, a restless city waits with a bated breath.