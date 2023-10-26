Expected favourable environment not yet achieved, but polls will be held on time: CEC

The expected favourable environment for holding a free, fair and participatory national election has not been achieved yet, but polls will be held on time, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said during a meeting with senior journalists today.

"We want to organise the election. As the organiser, we would like to say that the favourable environment we were expecting has not been achieved yet," he said while speaking at the workshop titled, "12th Jatiya Sangshad Elections: Role of Mass Media".

"Not achieving the expected favourable environment does not mean that we will not hold elections. Elections will be held at the right time. We are working on it," the CEC added.

The Election Commission organised the event to discuss with senior journalists and editors for holding free and fair polls in the country.

"We invited BNP for discussion. They did not respond," Kazi Habibul Awal said, adding the Election Commission wants the political environment to become conducive.

He said the Election Commission wants to hold the 12th parliamentary elections by the first week of January next year and the schedule for the election will be announced in the second week of November.

Even though the two major political parties have not yet reached a consensus on the election, the EC is adamant about holding elections on time, he added.

"If any crisis arises, we are very sincere in solving it. We had expectations for a favourable environment to organise free and fair elections, but that hasn't come to be," Kazi Habibul Awal said.

The Election Commission sincerely hopes that the political environment will become favourable, he added.

"We are constantly calling for this. That is why we arranged dialogues. For those who do not want to come, we have given a semi-official letter. But we didn't get a response," the CEC said.

Saying that the strategy of political parties is their own business, he added, "They may have their own strategies. We will not intrude."

Speaking at the event, Naeem Nizam, the editor of Bangladesh Pratidin, said, "In the concept paper, it has been said that the favourable environment expected for free, fair, participatory and festive elections has not yet materialised. Dialogue did not resolve the differences. The two major rival parties are adamant about their decisions. Clarify why the environment has not become favourable. If the environment is not conducive, will it create barriers to election, and will it hinder participation?"

He highlighted the importance of live broadcasting from the polling centres.

"If someone enters the polling booth and obstructs, tries to force the voters out, if journalists, media workers are present if he goes on the air immediately, will you take legal action?" he added.

"Many problems will be solved only if adequate laws are applied," Naeem Nizam further said.

Rahul Raha, executive editor of News24 Television, said, "You all know what you have to do. During election times, everything comes under the Election Commission."

"You will perform your duties according to the constitution," he added.

Speaking at the event, Election Commissioner Begum Rashida Sultana said, "Election Commission is trying to gain confidence. We are working with sincerity."

"We still hope for participatory elections," Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said.

Along with CEC, other election commissioners, senior officials of EC, Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star; Naeem Nizam, editor of Bangladesh Pratidin; Saiful Alam, editor of Dainik Jugantar among others participated in the workshop.