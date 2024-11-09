Fascist conspiracies may resurface if election is delayed: Annie

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:12 pm

BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie spoke at a rally in Lakshmipur to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day today (9 November). Photo: TBS
BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie spoke at a rally in Lakshmipur to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day today (9 November). Photo: TBS

If the election is not held within a short and reasonable timeframe, the fascist conspiracies might resurface, posing a serious threat to the people, BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie said today (9 November).

"If we cannot hold elections right now, the conspiracies that [former prime minister] Sheikh Hasina's fascist allies continue to plot could cause us serious harm," he said while speaking at a rally in Lakshmipur to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

The BNP leader further said, "If we allow evil forces to triumph, our democracy will crumble. We must act decisively. Election Commission reforms should be finalised within three months, and elections must be held without delay to establish a truly representative government."

Annie stated that he has made significant sacrifices over the past 17 years and is prepared to wait 2-3 more years to build a strong nation and a solid democratic foundation.

"Even after Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 5 August, the conspiracy to harm Bangladesh is still ongoing. The money stolen by them has been smuggled out of the country, and the conspirators are now plotting against Bangladesh from abroad," he added.

