Faridpur BNP's sit-in protest foiled by unknown miscreants; several injured, crude bombs hurled

The prescheduled sit-in programme of BNP's Faridpur district unit, organised to press home their 10-point demands and protest against the electricity price hike, has been foiled by unknown miscreants.

Local BNP leaders and activists have claimed that Awami League men, wearing helmets, carried out the attack and also hurled crude bombs targetting their programme stage.

According to eyewitnesses, Faridpur BNP's demonstration began at the city's Ambika Maidan around 9:30am on Wednesday.

Then around 11am, several men wearing helmets came rushing to the protest location and started hurling crude bombs and brickbats targetting the BNP leaders and activists ensuing in a chase and counter-chase between the two groups.

Several people were injured in the clash, they added while seeking anonymity.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Suman Ranjan Sarkar, additional superintendent of police (Sadar circle) in Faridpur, said, "We had to use some 40 rubber bullets to bring the situation under control."