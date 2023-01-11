Faridpur BNP's sit-in protest foiled by unknown miscreants; several injured, crude bombs hurled

Politics

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

Faridpur BNP's sit-in protest foiled by unknown miscreants; several injured, crude bombs hurled

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 05:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The prescheduled sit-in programme of BNP's Faridpur district unit, organised to press home their 10-point demands and protest against the electricity price hike, has been foiled by unknown miscreants.

Local BNP leaders and activists have claimed that Awami League men, wearing helmets, carried out the attack and also hurled crude bombs targetting their programme stage.  

According to eyewitnesses, Faridpur BNP's demonstration began at the city's Ambika Maidan around 9:30am on Wednesday.

Then around 11am, several men wearing helmets came rushing to the protest location and started hurling crude bombs and brickbats targetting the BNP leaders and activists ensuing in a chase and counter-chase between the two groups.

Several people were injured in the clash, they added while seeking anonymity.  

Speaking with The Business Standard, Suman Ranjan Sarkar, additional superintendent of police (Sadar circle) in Faridpur, said, "We had to use some 40 rubber bullets to bring the situation under control." 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Faridpur / protest / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

24m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index