Faridpur AL dismisses independent candidate AK Azad, 9 others from party positions

The Faridpur district Awami League (AL) has relieved 10 of its leaders from their party positions for working in favour of independent candidate AK Azad.

The matter was disclosed on Thursday night through a press release signed by Faridpur Awami League President Shamim Haque and General Secretary Shah Md Ishtiaque.

The leaders dismissed include Faridpur Awami League Joint General Secretary Shawkat Ali, Women's Affairs Secretary Ivy Masud, Treasurer Yoshoda Jeevan Debnath, members Subal Chandra Saha, Monirul Hasan, Abul Batine, and Shahidul Islam, and Advisory Council members AK Azad, Khalifa Kamal Uddin, and Shah Alam.

The press release said the reason for their dismissal was a violation of party discipline, which includes direct support for the opposition candidate and absence from the party chief's (Sheikh Hasina) election rallies.