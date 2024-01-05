Faridpur-3: Relieved of AL post, independent candidate alleges 'boat' supporters planning to rig votes

Politics

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 05:15 pm

AK Azad speaks at a press briefing in Faridpur on Friday (5 January). Photo: TBS
AK Azad speaks at a press briefing in Faridpur on Friday (5 January). Photo: TBS

Supporters of Shamim Haque, Awami League (AL) candidate in Faridpur-3, are planning to rig votes in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, independent candidate AK Azad, who was relieved of his post of district AL's Advisory Council member on Thursday, has alleged.

"Shamim Haque's supporters are threatening to beat up anyone who will go to the polling booths," Azad said while addressing a press briefing today (5 January) in protest of the district AL's decision to relieve 10 members of their posts for working in his favour.

The matter was disclosed on Thursday night through a press release signed by Faridpur Awami League President Shamim Haque, also the AL candidate for Faridpur-3, and General Secretary Shah Md Ishtiaque.

Apart from Azad, the AL leaders who lost their posts also include Faridpur Awami League Joint General Secretary Shawkat Ali, Women's Affairs Secretary Ivy Masud, Treasurer Yoshoda Jeevan Debnath, members Subal Chandra Saha, Monirul Hasan, Abul Batine and Shahidul Islam, and Advisory Council members Khalifa Kamal Uddin and Shah Alam.

Speaking at the press briefing at his residence in Jhiltuli area, AK Azad alleged, "Supporters of 'boat' candidates have lost all support from the public. They are now setting fire to their own election camps and trying to file cases against supporters of the independent candidate over the incidents.

"Boat supporters have made a list of 60-61 polling centres which they plan to occupy and rig votes. They are also saying that they will try to change the result of the vote by creating chaos in the targeted centres."

Also speaking at the press conference, the AL leaders who lost their party positions, said, "Shamim Haque is a scoundrel. The Faridpur AL is ashamed to have someone like him nominated for the seat. All those around Shamim Haque are criminals. They want to rig votes at any cost using criminal methods. They are afraid of AK Azad's popularity."

Meanwhile, senior member of Faridpur AL's Executive Committee Bipul Ghosh also bashed Shamim Haque.

"Shamim Haque is planning to stop the election. Most of the people around him are accused in crossfire cases. Journalists, administration and the people can save [us] from such plans of these terrorists.

"AK Azad along with those who have been expelled from the district Awami League posts are victims of a drama. This dismissal has no basis."

AK Azad is vying for the JS in the 7 January elections with the symbol of 'eagle' against AL candidate Shamim.

