Faridpur-3: Independent candidate Azad claims supporters being arrested without warrants

Independent candidate for Faridpur-3constituency AK Azad at a press briefing in his residence in the city on 6 January 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Independent candidate for Faridpur-3 (Sadar) constituency AK Azad, who was relieved of his post of district AL's Advisory Council member recently, today (6 January) claimed that his supporters are being arrested without warrants and are being accused in false cases.

Belayet Hossain Fakir, convenor of AK Azad's election campaign and former chairman of Kanaipur union parishad, has been accused in a case centring an incident of a family he is not related to, said Azad.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence in Faridpur city this afternoon the independent candidate said, "My supporters are being attacked one after another. This is having a huge impact on the voters a day before election,"

Azad, who is vying for the Jatiya Sangsad in tomorrow's (7 January) polls with the symbol 'eagle', also alleged, "District Awami League President Shamim Haque and his supporters are trying to destroy the public support for 'eagle'. This Awami League [Shamim Haque] candidate is creating obstructions in various ways.

"Since the allotment of the symbol on 5 December, attacks, cases, intimidations on the supporters of the 'eagle' have continued."

He went on to allege that 'boat' supporters attacked his supporters last night (5 January).

"The attack took place in Aliabad Union on Friday night. Five people were hacked. Besides, attacks and detainment were also carried out in the Majchar Union and Ambikapur Union," he said.

Meanwhile, Awami League leaders have claimed that AK Azad is trying to bring the election result in his favour by questioning the role of the administration.

Previously, following his dismissal from the party post on 5 January, AK Azad claimed that supporters of Shamim Haque, Awami League (AL) candidate in Faridpur-3, are planning to rig votes in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.