Faridpur-3: AK Azad set for big win against AL candidate

AK Azad, industrialist and independent candidate in Faridpur-3 seat, is set for a big win against Shamim Haque, the Awami League candidate for the seat.

As per primary voting data from 139 out of 154 polling centres, Azad, with his electoral symbol 'eagle', has garnered a total of 1,26,226 votes.

Shamim Haque, contesting with the 'boat' symbol, received 66,024 votes.

With results from only 15 polling centres pending, Azad is set for a big win against Shamim.

Both Azad and Shamim are members of the Awami League, however, the ruling party nominated Shamim as its candidate in the Faridpur-3 seat this time.

Shamim is the president of the Faridpur AL while Azad used to be its Advisory Council member.

However, earlier this month, Azad was relieved of his posts after a rift opened between the AL leaders,

Nine members of the district AL were relieved of their posts for supporting Azad.

The matter was disclosed on 4 January night through a press release signed by Faridpur Awami League President Shamim Haque and General Secretary Shah Md Ishtiaque.