Faridpur-2 constituency: 2 supporters of independent candidate fined for violating electoral code of conduct

A mobile court fined two supporters of independent candidate for Faridpur-2 (Saltha-Nagarkanda) constituency, Advocate Jamal Hossain Miah, for violating electoral code of conduct.

They were using loudspeakers for campaigning beyond the stipulated time set by the Election Commission (EC) in Saltha upazila of the district last night.

Saltha upazila's Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Shahadat Hossain confirmed the development to UNB this morning (Monday), saying that each of the men were fined Tk2,000.

The campaigners were identified as Akkas Matubbar and Md Badal.

According to the sources, the duo carried out electioneering for the candidate through miking in Saltha Bazar area at 9 pm last night.

Later, the upazila administration conducted a mobile court in the area and punished them for breaching the rules.

As per the electoral code of conduct, candidates and their supporters can carry out election campaigns using mikes from 2 pm to 8 pm every day.