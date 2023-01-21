Fall of govt just a matter of time: BNP leader Mosharraf

BNP's primary objective is to oust Awami League from power as the country cannot run like this and the government's fall now is just a matter of time, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said on Saturday.

Speaking at a discussion programme marking the 87th birth anniversary of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman organised by the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) at the National Press Club, Dhaka, he said, "This government will be ousted through mass uprising as no autocratic ruler steps down from power willingly."

"Ziaur Rahman proclaimed independence and revolted first [against the Pakistani forces]. People fought for liberation under his leadership.

"But this hybrid government [Awami League] accused him as a spy of Pakistan spy to hide their own failures," he added.

"History cannot be suppressed. Truth must prevail one day," Khandaker Mosharraf said.

Accusing the government of eliminating its political opponents through enforced disappearances the BNP leader said, "There is no democracy in the country. More than 600 BNP leaders have disappeared in the recent past.

"Awami League government has lost its acceptability and the country's economy is on the brink of collapse. Besides, the government has also destroyed the country's judicial system by politicising it."

Among others, BNP chairperson's Advisor and DAB Chief Advisor Professor Farhad Halim Doner, DAB Vice President Dr Mosaddek Hossain Biswas, and Nurses Association of Bangladesh President Bilkis Jahan Chowdhury also attend the event.

Born on 19 January 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded the party in 1978 and became the country's 7th president.

Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on 30 May 1981.